.hack//G.U. Last Recode Collection Headed West

The franchise that some may describe as Sword Art Online’s superior and most definitely all describe as its senior, .hack, has announced that “.Hack//G.U. Last Recode Collection” will soon be arriving in the west, possibly giving the franchise a bit of a revival before it is submerged once again by Sword Art Online’s ridiculous popularity.

The announcement trailer for .Hack//G.U. Last Recode Collection, which boasts all three of the games in the .Hack//G.U. trilogy:

.Hack//G.U. Last Recode Collection boasts enhanced resolution, balance changes and even a “cheat mode” for those who don’t want to bother playing at all – the game is slated for release sometime later this year for both PS4 and PC.