Nissin Cup Noodles CM “Kiki’s Delivery Service!”

Nissin have attempted to pull on the heartstrings of otaku once more with their latest cup noodles CM, which features the characters of fabled Miyazaki movie Kiki’s Delivery Service as high school students and possibly convincing otaku into giving up more of their cash with the overpowering nostalgia.

The magical CM, boasting designs by Eisaku Kubonouchi and music by Bump of Chicken:

The CM is part of Nissin’s previously mentioned “Hungry Days” campaign.