Pokemono Friends “Absolutely Brilliant”

Pokemon and Kemono Friends have joined forces as one rather dedicated artist has recreated Pokemon’s original gameboy opening with the energetic Serval from Kemono Friends, additionally remixing the music to instead boast a symphony of Serval sounds to elevate the parody’s cuteness tenfold.

The cute “Pokemono Friends: Version Serval” by あずまうど:

Comparisons between the original Pokemon opening and this parody:

Given the popularity of the video, there may very well be versions for different characters from the franchise arriving soon…