Hironobu Sakaguchi’s New Game Teased

Artwork for Mistwalker Studio’s (founded by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi) next imminent title has been revealed by way of a recent livestream, showcasing 2D depictions of the game’s many characters and main heroine and potentially building anticipation in the process.

The revealed artwork, which are apparently sketches for the final CG models:

Not much was revealed about the game – not even its name – but all that and possibly more is set to be unveiled on June 22nd.