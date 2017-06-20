Deodorant CMs Indescribably Awkward

The latest in odd Japanese creations has arrived courtesy of Kao’s series of deodorant commercials, all of which depict the viewer getting into a rather “sweat-inducing” situation with a pretty girl in order to lure Japan’s hordes of lonely NEETs, otaku, herbivores and beta salarymen into purchasing the hygiene item (and possibly serving as their first purchase of such an item).

A gratuitous amount of the deodorant CMs:

Body odor is likely the least of the problems such men face, unfortunately…