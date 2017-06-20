Assassination Classroom VR Game Heads to Steam
- Date: Jun 20, 2017 08:21 JST
Bizarre combat anime Assassination Classroom has gotten itself a special virtual reality game entitled “Assassination Classroom VR Balloon Challenge Time“, tasking would-be assassins with shooting an endless barrage of balloons before finally trying to take out the unstoppable Koro-sensei (something players likely would have preferred doing at the start).
A video depicting the rapid-fire gameplay:
Assassination Classroom VR Balloon Challenge Time is available for PC now at the low price of $8 (until June 22nd, where it will return to its original price of $10).