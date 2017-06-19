RSSChannel

Shingeki no Kyojin Gruesomely Concludes

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-1

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-5

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-8

The finale of Shingeki no Kyojin‘s 2nd season has ended on (what most will regard as) a positive note, naturally causing many to question whether such it was worth all the death – and likely getting watchers pumped up for the recently announced 3rd season.

The anime’s official Twitter account revealed that Shingeki no Kyojin’s 3rd season is slated for 2018:

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Season3

The finale:

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-1

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-2

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-3

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-4

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-5

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-7

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-6

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-8

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-10

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-9

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-11

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-13

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-12

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-14

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-15

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-17

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-16

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-18

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-19

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-20

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-21

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-22

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-23

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-24

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-25

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-26

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-27

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-28

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-29

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-30

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-31

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-32

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-33

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-34

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-35

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-36

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-37

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-38

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-39

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-40

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-41

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-42

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-43

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-44

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-45

Omake:

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-1

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-2

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-3

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-4

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-5

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-6

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-7

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-8

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-9

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-10

ShingekinoKyojin2-Episode12-Omake-11



    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Megashell
    Comment by Megashell
    14:34 19/06/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    boring season is boring.
    Dont care what you say, this season was slow and boring.
    was not hyped each week to watch as i was with season 1

    Reply to Megashell
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:43 19/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    guess the politcal maneuvering is in S3, then.
    you will not like it. But they'll eventually get anti-human 3D gear.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:43 19/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCKING SEASON 3 COCKSUCKERS!!!!!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous


