Shingeki no Kyojin Gruesomely Concludes
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 19, 2017 13:50 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Drama, Endings, Image Gallery, Shingeki no Kyojin, Wit Studio
The finale of Shingeki no Kyojin‘s 2nd season has ended on (what most will regard as) a positive note, naturally causing many to question whether such it was worth all the death – and likely getting watchers pumped up for the recently announced 3rd season.
The anime’s official Twitter account revealed that Shingeki no Kyojin’s 3rd season is slated for 2018:
The finale:
Omake:
boring season is boring.
Dont care what you say, this season was slow and boring.
was not hyped each week to watch as i was with season 1
guess the politcal maneuvering is in S3, then.
you will not like it. But they'll eventually get anti-human 3D gear.
FUCKING SEASON 3 COCKSUCKERS!!!!!!!!