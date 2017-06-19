Shingeki no Kyojin Gruesomely Concludes

The finale of Shingeki no Kyojin‘s 2nd season has ended on (what most will regard as) a positive note, naturally causing many to question whether such it was worth all the death – and likely getting watchers pumped up for the recently announced 3rd season.

The anime’s official Twitter account revealed that Shingeki no Kyojin’s 3rd season is slated for 2018:

The finale:

Omake: