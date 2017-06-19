RSSChannel

Metroid: Samus Returns Developer Diary Emerges

MetroidSamusReturns-DeveloperDiary-1

MetroidSamusReturns-DeveloperDiary-2

MetroidSamusReturns-DeveloperDiary-3

Upcoming 2D side-scroller Metroid: Samus Returns – a remake of game boy title Metroid II (revealing why Nintendo forcibly took down the “Project AM2R” fan game) – has received a developer diary featuring Yoshio Sakamoto as he discusses all the game’s new features, which rabid fans will no doubt love considering this is supposedly the first 2D Metroid game in over 10 years.

The informative developer diary:

Those wishing to relive their childhoods with a 2D Metroid title can expect Metroid: Samus Returns to scratch that itch come September 15th on the 3DS.



