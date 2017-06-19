Kemono Friends Fighting Game More Polished Than Ever
Jun 19, 2017
The previously unveiled (and unofficial) Kemono Friends fighting game from doujin circle Studio S is hastily nearing completion, with a more proper trailer being unleashed to psych fighting game enthusiasts up and possibly even drawing newcomers to the genre by way of the beloved Kemono Friends.
The rather impressive trailer:
Potential buyers can get in on the animal girl on animal girl action once Kemofure Fight! launches on July 16th.