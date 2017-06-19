RSSChannel

The previously unveiled (and unofficial) Kemono Friends fighting game from doujin circle Studio S is hastily nearing completion, with a more proper trailer being unleashed to psych fighting game enthusiasts up and possibly even drawing newcomers to the genre by way of the beloved Kemono Friends.

The rather impressive trailer:

Potential buyers can get in on the animal girl on animal girl action once Kemofure Fight! launches on July 16th.



