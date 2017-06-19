Hatsune Miku Kabuki Play Rife with Tradition
- Date: Jun 19, 2017 07:33 JST
The special Hatsune Miku kabuki play that took place at Nico Nico Chokaigi 2016 has just unleashed a PV for its BD release, allowing the hordes of Vocaloid fans who were unable to attend a chance to witness the gorgeous play and add yet another item to their ever growing collections.
A PV for the BD, which will also come with English subtitles:
A brief look at the 2017 edition of the play that was present at Nico Nico Chokaigi 2017:
The kabuki BD can make its way into the hands of rabid Miku fans come June 28th.