Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-5

Kadokawa’s eb-i Xpress streaming service has been utilized to compile a ranking of the upcoming summer 2017 anime shows that users are most excited about, with the revival of a classic managing to beat out the latest chapter in the stellar Monogatari series.

The ranking:


1. Jigoku Shoujo: Yoi no Togi

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-1

2. Owarimonogatari

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-2

3. Mahoujin Guru Guru

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-3

4. Youkai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-4

5. Fate/Apocrypha

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-5

6. Isekai Shokudou

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-6

7. Saiyuki Reload Blast

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-7

8. New Game!

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-8

9. Koi to Uso

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-9

10. Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu

Kadokawa-Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-10

11. Aho Girl

12. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

13. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ

14. Kakegurui

15. Isekai wa Sumatofon to Tomo ni

16. Vatican Miracle Examiner

17. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

18. Teekyuu

19. Dive!!

20. Chronos Ruler



