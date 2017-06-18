Kadokawa’s Top 20 Most Anticipated Summer 2017 Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 18, 2017 14:17 JST
- Tags: Fate/Apocrypha, Jigoku Shoujo, New Game!, Owarimonogatari, Rankings, Summer
Kadokawa’s eb-i Xpress streaming service has been utilized to compile a ranking of the upcoming summer 2017 anime shows that users are most excited about, with the revival of a classic managing to beat out the latest chapter in the stellar Monogatari series.
4. Youkai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou
8. New Game!
9. Koi to Uso
11. Aho Girl
12. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun
13. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ
14. Kakegurui
15. Isekai wa Sumatofon to Tomo ni
16. Vatican Miracle Examiner
17. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e
18. Teekyuu
19. Dive!!
20. Chronos Ruler