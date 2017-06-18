Kadokawa’s eb-i Xpress streaming service has been utilized to compile a ranking of the upcoming summer 2017 anime shows that users are most excited about, with the revival of a classic managing to beat out the latest chapter in the stellar Monogatari series.

The ranking:



1. Jigoku Shoujo: Yoi no Togi

2. Owarimonogatari

3. Mahoujin Guru Guru

4. Youkai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou

5. Fate/Apocrypha

6. Isekai Shokudou

7. Saiyuki Reload Blast

8. New Game!

9. Koi to Uso

10. Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu

11. Aho Girl

12. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

13. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ

14. Kakegurui

15. Isekai wa Sumatofon to Tomo ni

16. Vatican Miracle Examiner

17. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

18. Teekyuu

19. Dive!!

20. Chronos Ruler