Hinako Note “Christmas Comes Early”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 18, 2017 02:05 JST
- Tags: Animals, Christmas, Comedy, Hinako Note, Image Gallery, Miko, Oppai, Passione
More sultry costumes have made an appearance in Type B moe anime Hinako Note as the show’s cute girls prepare for their upcoming Christmas performance (whilst celebrating New Years), with the series including its usual barrage of adorableness and animal humor to help keep spirits up for the anime’s impending conclusion.
Omake: