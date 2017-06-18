RSSChannel

Chuunibyou Digest Summarizes the Series

ChuunibyouDemoKoigaShitai-Two-Seasons-Digest-1

ChuunibyouDemoKoigaShitai-Two-Seasons-Digest-2

ChuunibyouDemoKoigaShitai-Two-Seasons-Digest-3

A digest video summarizing the first two seasons of Kyoto Animation’s Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai! has emerged in celebration of the anime’s upcoming “Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai!: Take On Me” film, serving as a nice introduction for newcomers as well as a refresher for those who saw the series however long ago and need to be reacquainted.

The thorough digest video:

Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai!: Take On Me is slated to debut in theaters on January 6th of next year.



