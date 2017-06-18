Chuunibyou Digest Summarizes the Series
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 18, 2017 02:55 JST
- Tags: Chuunibyou, Comedy, Digest, Kyoto Animation, Movies
A digest video summarizing the first two seasons of Kyoto Animation’s Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai! has emerged in celebration of the anime’s upcoming “Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai!: Take On Me” film, serving as a nice introduction for newcomers as well as a refresher for those who saw the series however long ago and need to be reacquainted.
The thorough digest video:
Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai!: Take On Me is slated to debut in theaters on January 6th of next year.