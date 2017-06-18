RSSChannel

20th Anniversary Atelier Compilation Truly Heartwarming

In honor of the well-reputed RPG franchise’s 20th anniversary, Gust have gathered a myriad of special moments throughout the entire Atelier franchise, certain to hit long-time fans of the RPG series with a wave of nostalgia whilst making them wish for hundreds more with the games to come.

The brief honorary compilation:

The Atelier series began in 1997 with Atelier Marie: The Alchemist of Salburg; the latest announced entry into the franchise has been revealed to be Atelier Lidy & Soeur.



