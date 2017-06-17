RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Jappydolls


Top 20 Most Anticipated Summer 2017 Anime

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-3

The hotly anticipated summer 2017 anime lineup has prompted the creation of a ranking containing the shows that voters are most hyped up to watch, with sequels once again proving to be much more popular than anything new…

The ranking:


1. New Game! Season 2

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-1

2. Owarimonogatari

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-2

3. Fate/Apocrypha

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-3

4. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-4

5. Aho Girl

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-5

6. Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-6

7. Battle Girl High School

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-7

8. Tsuredure Children

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-8

9. Dive!!

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-9

10. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

Top20-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-10

11. Magical Circle

12. Kakegurui

13. Gamers!

14. Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin

15. Tenshi no 3P

16. Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS

17. Love and Lies

18. Isekai Shokudou

19. Youkai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou

20. Jigoku Shoujo: Yoi no Togi



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    5 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:54 17/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only New Gane I wm interested since I love the first season. Hopefully some of this shows suprised me.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:53 17/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    At least the Isekai this time is as low as it deserves to be.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:42 17/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    And I'm not interested in any of them, great... Another season of nothing worth watching I guess. Been a lot of those in the last couple years.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:54 17/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Feel free to fuck off then.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:51 17/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Then don't bother! As you're not forced to watch this season's line-up of anime anyway...

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 20 Anime Characters With The Cutest Accents
    K-ON! Now K-ON!!
    MonMon Monstrously Sexy
    Sweet Hotaru Nendoroid
    Reimu Ero-Cosplay by Nishizuku Hiyo Superbly Sticky
    Forsaken Japan
    Immensely Blue Sakuya Cosplay “Comes With Megane”
    Sexy Amateurs of 2ch


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments