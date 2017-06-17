Top 20 Most Anticipated Summer 2017 Anime

The hotly anticipated summer 2017 anime lineup has prompted the creation of a ranking containing the shows that voters are most hyped up to watch, with sequels once again proving to be much more popular than anything new…

The ranking:



1. New Game! Season 2

2. Owarimonogatari

3. Fate/Apocrypha

4. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ

5. Aho Girl

6. Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu

7. Battle Girl High School

8. Tsuredure Children

9. Dive!!

10. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

11. Magical Circle

12. Kakegurui

13. Gamers!

14. Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin

15. Tenshi no 3P

16. Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS

17. Love and Lies

18. Isekai Shokudou

19. Youkai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou

20. Jigoku Shoujo: Yoi no Togi