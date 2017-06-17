Million Live Theater Days “Now With More Iori”
Jun 17, 2017
IdolMaster aficionados unable to wait for the next major release in the franchise might be able to make do with upcoming smartphone game “IdolMaster: Million Live! Theater Days”, as its latest music video has unveiled that one of the original idol girls will be present – tsundere princess Minase Iori.
The in-game music video for “Sentimental Virus”:
Those interested in spending copious amounts of cash on micro-transactions can anticipate the launch of IdolMaster: Million Live! Theater Days for smartphones sometime this year.