Million Live Theater Days “Now With More Iori”

MillionLiveTheaterDays-Iori-MV-1

MillionLiveTheaterDays-Iori-MV-2

MillionLiveTheaterDays-Iori-MV-3

IdolMaster aficionados unable to wait for the next major release in the franchise might be able to make do with upcoming smartphone game “IdolMaster: Million Live! Theater Days”, as its latest music video has unveiled that one of the original idol girls will be present – tsundere princess Minase Iori.

The in-game music video for “Sentimental Virus”:

Those interested in spending copious amounts of cash on micro-transactions can anticipate the launch of IdolMaster: Million Live! Theater Days for smartphones sometime this year.



