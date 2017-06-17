RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Jappydolls


KemonoFriends-StagePlay-Dress-Rehearsal-1

KemonoFriends-StagePlay-Dress-Rehearsal-2

KemonoFriends-StagePlay-Dress-Rehearsal-3

Song and dance has emerged forth from the dress rehearsal for the Kemono Friends stage play, certain to be a treat for the many ravenous Kemono Friends fans unable to attend and looking likely to spread the already gargantuan influence of the franchise even further.

The rehearsal and other PVs of the stage play:

Interviews had with the play’s preposterously large cast:

The Kemono Friends stage play is being performed at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club EX in Tokyo from now until June 18th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 20 Anime Characters With The Cutest Accents
    K-ON! Now K-ON!!
    MonMon Monstrously Sexy
    Sweet Hotaru Nendoroid
    Reimu Ero-Cosplay by Nishizuku Hiyo Superbly Sticky
    Forsaken Japan
    Immensely Blue Sakuya Cosplay “Comes With Megane”
    Sexy Amateurs of 2ch


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments