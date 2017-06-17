Song and dance has emerged forth from the dress rehearsal for the Kemono Friends stage play, certain to be a treat for the many ravenous Kemono Friends fans unable to attend and looking likely to spread the already gargantuan influence of the franchise even further.

The rehearsal and other PVs of the stage play:

Interviews had with the play’s preposterously large cast:

The Kemono Friends stage play is being performed at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club EX in Tokyo from now until June 18th.