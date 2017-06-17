Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto Goes Guns Blazing
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 17, 2017 01:58 JST
- Tags: DLC, Final Fantasy XV, Guns, PS4, PV, RPG, Square Enix, Xbox One
Gameplay for Final Fantasy XV‘s upcoming DLC – Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto – has unveiled its stealth and shooter elements, shaking things up from the original title’s action RPG style and hopefully making for a memorable experience whilst likely enraging Final Fantasy purists to no end.
Roughly 5-minutes of gameplay for the DLC:
Players can give Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto a shot when it launches on June 27th.
I think the Final Fantasy games lost some of their magic when they made the leap to semi realistic graphics. Square Enix need to drop the focus on awesome graphics over story and just make a Final Fantasy game the way they used too.
I'd take OK graphics with a decent story anyday.