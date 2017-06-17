A spontaneous explosion at a nursery in, China has taken the lives of 7 whilst injuring another 66, with police still attempting to discern whether the incident was the religion of peace or sheer China quality.

The gas cylinder of a food stall nearby the school was apparently the cause of the explosion, which conveniently occurred around the time when parents were coming by to pick up their children – it has not been officially stated whether any children were harmed, though many are fearing the worst.

A graphic video of the victims after the explosion, with the usual assortment of onlookers merely recording the suffering for publicity on their social media accounts:

It has been mentioned that some lost their lives during the explosion whilst others passed away at hospitals; at least 4 others were confirmed to be in critical condition.