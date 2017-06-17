Bloodlust Cerene Sucking More Than Just Blood
Affect3D’s Bloodlust Cerene delivers a naughty tale full of lust that will surely appease even Japanese otaku with its hardcore antics and massively endowed women, possibly even convincing some that 3D CG isn’t completely awful into the bargain.
The erotic animation concerns a prince attempting to fight back against an evil clan of vampires who have been abusing his kingdom for centuries, with the prince’s epic battle being turned into one of a more perverted sort that viewers will surely have no complaints with.
Bloodlust Cerene’s seductive trailer:
The saucy sucking of Bloodlust Cerene can be dutifully observed by perverts everywhere now.
while you cant argue the work they put into this, if its like any other affect3d product, all the sex scenes will be looped over and over just in different angles. not necessarily bad of course, but it seems stale sometimes