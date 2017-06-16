Pronant Symphony Grinds in More Ways Than One

An intriguing RPG entitled Pronant Symphony by E.B. may prove enticing to eroge fanatics and those who enjoy retro RPGs, as the title combines elements of both genres and possesses a great deal of depth that may keep players hooked for a much longer time than most eroge.

Players take on the role of a protagonist who has control over the minds of four seductive warrior maidens; by venturing through a vast dungeon, players can strengthen their heroines as well as their control over them to eventually convince the supple girls into performing perverse deeds.

The addictive Pronant Symphony offers a seemingly endless RPG experience and a plethora of sexual scenes sure to keep players preoccupied for quite some time; the game is available now.