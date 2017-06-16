Pikotarou no Lullaby Lu-llaby “Pikotarou in an Anime?”

A short animated series by “celebrity” Pikotarou has been announced entitled “Pikotarou no Lullaby Lu-llaby“, certain to be as nonsensical as his meme-worthy “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” video whilst hopefully generating an equally astronomical number of views as well.

Pikotarou no Lullaby Lu-llaby will apparently consist of three-minute episodes where Pikotarou tells a story based on an illustration drawn by the anime’s director Takashi Taniguchi; every character will be voiced by Pikotarou as well which will surely be good news for those obsessed with the oddball.

A comparison between Pikotarou and his 2D interpretation:

Some are naturally bewildered that the overrated musician is getting his own anime, much as others are confused over how such a minimal-effort video could obtain so many views…