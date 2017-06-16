RSSChannel

Excessively popular Fate/stay night smartphone spin-off Fate/Grand Order has given an early preview of the cosplay outfits that will be worn during its upcoming live action stage play, naturally causing many to expect the usual amount of Photoshop tampering while bracing themselves to not get their hopes up at the actual event.

The myriad of costumes for the long-winded “Fate/Grand Order The Stage: Shinsei Entaku Ryoiki Camelot Replica; Agateram” stage play:

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-1

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-2

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-3

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-4

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-5

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-6

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-7

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-8

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-9

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-10

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-11

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-12

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-13

FateGrandOrder-LiveAction-StagePlay-Outfits-14

The stage play will debut in Tokyo on July 14th and run until July 17th; the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game will arrive stateside on June 25th.



