Namco Bandai’s Dark Souls-esque action game Code Vein has unleashed its first gameplay trailer at E3, depicting some of the gruesome baddies that players will have the pleasure of besting (or losing to, if the game follows in the same “vein” of difficulty as the Dark Souls series).

The relatively quiet and uneventful E3 trailer:

Code Vein will bless the PS4, Xbox One and PC with its monstrous dueling come 2018.