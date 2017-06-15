RSSChannel

Super Mario Odyssey “All About Transformations!”

The next big 3D Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, has gotten a slew of gameplay PVs courtesy of E3, revealing that one of the main mechanics will be Mario’s ability to take the form of almost any being or object and sure to be another brand new gameplay experience for Mario fans – much like the previously unveiled Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

The new E3 trailer:

Almost an hour’s worth of gameplay courtesy of E3:

Kenta Motokura, the game’s director, participates in a developer diary for Super Mario Odyssey:

Obsessed Nintendo fanboys can buy up Super Mario Odyssey in droves when it releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th.



