An extended look at Tokyo Ghoul‘s live action film has built anticipation even higher with its surplus of drama and action, though many are curious as to whether or not the film will include the “blasphemous” scene that was unveiled some time ago in the manga…

The drama-laden English-subtitled trailer:

Westerners will apparently be blessed with the opportunity of seeing the movie first on July 3rd at Anime Expo, followed by a run in Berlin on July 7th, a run at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Chiyoda on July 10th and then a Japan-wide debut on July 29th.