RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Otakultura


Just Dance 2018 “Has An ACTUAL Hatsune Miku Song!”

JustDance2018-HatsuneMiku-PV-1

JustDance2018-HatsuneMiku-PV-2

JustDance2018-HatsuneMiku-PV-3

Much like last year’s version, 2018’s new upcoming release of dancing game Just Dance will be including one of Hatsune Miku’s beloved songs, allowing otaku another chance to make themselves look ridiculous as they dance to “Love-colored Ward” – with the choice in song being regarded as a significant step up from last year’s.

A brief sample of Love-colored Ward (translated as just “Love Ward”) and its music video:

Just Dance 2018 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3 and PS4 on October 24th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Evangelion Plug-suit Lingerie Frilly & Seductive
    Gundam 00 Ending Promises Surprise
    Senran Kagura Bukkake Exhibition “Excessively Sexy”
    Miu Takanashi Nendoroid
    “Zero Hair” Rem Ero-Cosplay
    Goddess of 2ch: “You’re Huge!”
    Busty Sheryl Nome Cosplay
    Kuroneko Mizugi Cosplay by Marisa Aka Cuteness Overload


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments