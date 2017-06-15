Just Dance 2018 “Has An ACTUAL Hatsune Miku Song!”

Much like last year’s version, 2018’s new upcoming release of dancing game Just Dance will be including one of Hatsune Miku’s beloved songs, allowing otaku another chance to make themselves look ridiculous as they dance to “Love-colored Ward” – with the choice in song being regarded as a significant step up from last year’s.

A brief sample of Love-colored Ward (translated as just “Love Ward”) and its music video:

Just Dance 2018 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3 and PS4 on October 24th.