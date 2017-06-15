Dead or Alive 5 Gorgeous Gust Swimwear DLC Emerges
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 15, 2017 03:08 JST
- Tags: Dead or Alive, DLC, Fighting Games, Gust, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri
Gust have participated in a DLC collaboration with the cost-intensive Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, providing an abundance of luxurious bikinis that players can dress all the game’s sexy women in and that become partially destroyed as the player is damaged (a constantly used feature that more perverted players no doubt regard as revolutionary).
There are a total of 17 costumes in the collaboration and they are all available for purchase now.