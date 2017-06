Top 10 Anime Girls You’d Marry

Hopeless otaku who have no intent on ever having a wife of the 3D variety have contributed their opinions regarding the anime women they most want to marry, resulting in the precious Rem being surpassed by a girl from a (for now) more popular series…

The ranking:



1. Asuna Yuki (Sword Art Online)

2. Rem (Re:Zero)

3. Christa (Shingeki no Kyojin)

4. Megumi Kato (Saekano)

5. Eru Chitanda (Hyouka)

6. Chiyo Sakura (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun)

7. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari)

8. Kyoko Otonashi (Maison Ikkoku)

9. Yui Hirasawa (K-ON!)

10. Hanayo Koizumi (Love Live!)