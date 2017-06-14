Paio-Hazard Horrifically Titillating

A rather cheeky play on the “Biohazard” (Resident Evil) franchise has arrived in the form of “Paio Hazard“, a side-scrolling eroge where a lone woman is forced to fend off hordes of undead monsters by herself, naturally bearing a great resemblance to Biohazard except with the addition of monster rape.

Players take on the role of a detective named Lina as she looks into a case revolving around the disappearance of numerous homeless people, though she soon discovers that a strange fog is causing people to turn into zombies – immediately causing the vulnerable woman to go on a journey saving the townsfolk whilst eradicating the (sexually) ravenous undead.

The fully-animated Paio Hazard offers a surplus of saucy animations that can be witnessed now.