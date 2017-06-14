Omega Labyrinth Z “More Bountiful Chests Than Ever Before”
- Date: Jun 14, 2017 18:22 JST
More fearsome foes and massive chests have been revealed for breast-centric rogue-like RPG Omega Labyrinth Z as this latest trailer shows off some interactions between the game’s characters as well as some of its staple dungeon-delving, though some may be more interested in the sultry service scenes that will be present…
Omega Labyrinth Z’s latest gameplay trailer:
RPG fanatics can look forward to grinding chests when Omega Labyrinth Z launches for the PS4 and Vita on July 6th.
