More fearsome foes and massive chests have been revealed for breast-centric rogue-like RPG Omega Labyrinth Z as this latest trailer shows off some interactions between the game’s characters as well as some of its staple dungeon-delving, though some may be more interested in the sultry service scenes that will be present…

Omega Labyrinth Z’s latest gameplay trailer:

RPG fanatics can look forward to grinding chests when Omega Labyrinth Z launches for the PS4 and Vita on July 6th.



    1 Comment
    darkjoe400
    Comment by darkjoe400
    18:38 14/06/2017

    *sigh* wish I could read japanese. Enjoy fellow pervs who can (carry on in my stead).

