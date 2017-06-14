Million Live! Theater Days Surging with Idol Energy

Further excitement is building for IdolMaster: Million Live! Theater Days as the entire performance for Tsubasa Ibuki’s solo song has been unleashed, certain to have devoted IdolMaster fans spending significant amounts of cash on the game much like all other smartphone games before it.

“Koi no Lesson Shokyuu-hen”, one of the game’s many idol songs:

Febri magazine also revealed that a manga for the game is in the works entitled “IdolMaster Million Live! Theater Days Brand New Song”; a preview can be seen below, and the series will officially begin in Febri’s 43rd issue in August:

Million Live! Theater Days will launch for smartphones sometime later this year.