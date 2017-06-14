Hoshizora Rin Ribbon Ero-Cosplay Quite Tight
The passion had for the glamorous idols of Love Live can be seen in this rather enticing cosplay of Hoshizora Rin, who apparently has more naughty interests than some may have guessed as she can be seen wearing only a ribbon, somewhat at odds with her 2D status as a symbol of purity.
cool you took images edited by kuroduch from cosplayjavpl (because original have unlarged eyes), cooler would be writing about that.