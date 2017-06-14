Frame Arms Girl Wonderfully Bathes
Frame Arms Girl has unexpectedly provided some bathing service with its 11th airing, showcasing the tiny fighter girls in the nude as they take a break from all their intense battling – and surely relieving viewers since the questionable 3D CG has been omitted from this vital bathing action.
Omake:
This is what makes Frame Arms Girls more appealing than Busou Shinki.
The Frame Arms Girls actually have "real" bodies, while Busou Shinki girls have doll/action figure joints, which is a turn off for me.