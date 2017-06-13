RSSChannel

A recent death in captivating battle anime Re:Creators has prompted the creation of an official funeral event, which numerous fans found to be an ample opportunity to express their feelings over the untimely demise of the poor victim – and likely aiding in generating notoriety for the currently airing title in the process.

Some photos of the funeral held in Akihabara, which apparently had a very dark and depressing atmosphere:

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-1

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-2

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-3

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-4

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-5

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-6

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-7

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-8

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-9

ReCreators-Funeral-Event-10

Otaku had to pay ¥500 in order to even attend the event, naturally causing more deluded individuals to claim the decision as a cruel exploitation of the victim’s death (despite them never existing).



