Pictologica Final Fantasy Comes to 3DS

PictologicaFinalFantasy-3DS-Trailer-1

PictologicaFinalFantasy-3DS-Trailer-2

PictologicaFinalFantasy-3DS-Trailer-3

Pictologica Final Fantasy, a game that features memorable Final Fantasy characters and dot logic puzzles, has gone from sucking money out of players on smartphones to the 3DS, perfect for those who don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars to make any reasonable amount of progress.

The announcement PV:

Pictologica Final Fantasy can give Final Fantasy enthusiasts a break from all the action RPG content of the main titles when it arrives on the Nintendo 3DS July 12th.



