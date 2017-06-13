Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle “A Mario Tactics Game?”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 13, 2017 20:01 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Mario, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Strategy, Trailer, Ubisoft
Nintendo’s world-renowned plumber has entered into yet another brand new genre courtesy of “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle“, which sends Mario into a top-down turn-based strategy game alongside Ubisoft’s cute and maniacal rabbids that likely no one saw coming (disregarding the recent leaks).
The trailer, revealed during the Ubisoft E3 conference (which also has a minuscule amount of dislikes for some reason):
A behind-the-scenes video:
Those in dire need of more screaming rabbids can look forward to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle arriving onto the Nintendo Switch on August 29th.
It looks good and I like strategy games, but I think I'll stay with my Xcom games. On a better console too.