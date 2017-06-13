Nintendo’s world-renowned plumber has entered into yet another brand new genre courtesy of “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle“, which sends Mario into a top-down turn-based strategy game alongside Ubisoft’s cute and maniacal rabbids that likely no one saw coming (disregarding the recent leaks).

The trailer, revealed during the Ubisoft E3 conference (which also has a minuscule amount of dislikes for some reason):

A behind-the-scenes video:

Those in dire need of more screaming rabbids can look forward to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle arriving onto the Nintendo Switch on August 29th.