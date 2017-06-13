Dragon Ball Super Makes Last Minute Preparations
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 13, 2017 00:09 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dragon Ball Super, Drama, Image Gallery, Toei
Another all-important tournament is about to begin as Dragon Ball Super‘s legendary fighters begin to gather, with even the heinous Frieza being summoned to aid in the effort – who may end up being purified by Goku’s kind soul, much like with every other enemy he has encountered.
Omake:
Yeah Frieza 5mins in this episode was 10x better than he was in his entire resurrection arc, maybe if Super aired at night he could have been more brutal