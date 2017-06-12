Kingdom Hearts III Boasts Enhanced Battles
- Date: Jun 12, 2017 20:38 JST
New gameplay has finally arrived for the next entry into the incredibly corny Kingdom Hearts series, showing off all the new moves that players can use as well as a myriad of cut-scenes, though it seems the game’s overly cringe-worthy musical theme has yet to be unveiled – a recurring element for all prior titles.
The latest trailer, which depicts footage revealed during the “Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World Tour-” concert:
Those eager to watch more Square Enix and Disney characters interact with each other can look forward to Kingdom Hearts III’s release for the PS4 and Xbox One; an exact date has yet to be specified.
I have zero interest in the franchise, but it looks well made.