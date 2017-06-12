Kingdom Hearts III Boasts Enhanced Battles

New gameplay has finally arrived for the next entry into the incredibly corny Kingdom Hearts series, showing off all the new moves that players can use as well as a myriad of cut-scenes, though it seems the game’s overly cringe-worthy musical theme has yet to be unveiled – a recurring element for all prior titles.

The latest trailer, which depicts footage revealed during the “Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World Tour-” concert:

Those eager to watch more Square Enix and Disney characters interact with each other can look forward to Kingdom Hearts III’s release for the PS4 and Xbox One; an exact date has yet to be specified.