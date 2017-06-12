IdolMaster × Granblue Fantasy

Smartphone game Granblue Fantasy (likely made popular by its hordes of stimulating 2D girls) has taken part in another collaboration with IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls, the seventh event so far with the franchise where players are given the opportunity to gather up more of the game’s pretty girls while they wear some suitably stylish attire.

The two new idols that can be acquired during the event story-line “~PINYA HAZARD~” and are even voiced by their seiyuu from Cinderella Girls:

The 2016 collaboration’s campaign “Snowy Mountain Story” will also be available once more, allowing players to obtain the two new idols from last year:

A video featuring the new campaign, “~PINYA HAZARD~”:

The Cinderella Girls from all the previous events can also join up with players in “Challenge Quest Clear” mode:

The new event will persist until June 21st.