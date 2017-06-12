Hentai Heroes Music Party 2017 Full of Lust

Harem builder Hentai Heroes has begun its Music Party 2017 event, allowing players to recruit up to 6 new musically-oriented maidens into their group of sexy battlers and looking likely to keep players happy with the constant release of new content.

Every month, Hentai Heroes unleashes a special themed event with a variety of new desirable girls up for grabs, some of them can be acquired through the event missions or as random drops while others can only be gotten through the “epic pachinko” – doing a 10x epic pachinko will also always reward one of the new event girls.

The Music Party event has 6 new stunning girls to collect total:

The new saucy haremettes can be acquired now until the end of the event on June 15th.