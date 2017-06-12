RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Wolfheinrich


Henkei Shoujo “A Schoolgirl Becomes A Car!”

HenkeiShoujo-Animation-2nd-1

HenkeiShoujo-Animation-2nd-2

HenkeiShoujo-Animation-2nd-3

Animation company DLE has unleashed the 2nd video in its Henkei Shoujo series, which revolves around showcasing cute schoolgirls transforming into various constructs; this time depicting a charming girl changing into the form of a car – and naturally making many question the significance of these shorts…

The brief animation:

The first entry into the Henkei Shoujo series featuring a schoolgirl transforming into a jet:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    “My Daddy Ate My Eyes”: Man Bites Out Son’s Eyes
    Triage X “Has Both Boobs & Battling!”
    Peach Girl Comparison Emerges “Live Action VS Manga”
    Shoko-tan Snapped Taking It Deep In The A**
    Miniskirt Idol Gravure Gallery
    Elegant Sona Cosplay Quite Radiant
    Busu-Kawaii Yui Hirasawa Cosplay
    Sonia Nevermind Ero-Cosplay by Saotome Love “Never Bad!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments