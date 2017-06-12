Henkei Shoujo “A Schoolgirl Becomes A Car!”
Jun 12, 2017
Animation company DLE has unleashed the 2nd video in its Henkei Shoujo series, which revolves around showcasing cute schoolgirls transforming into various constructs; this time depicting a charming girl changing into the form of a car – and naturally making many question the significance of these shorts…
The brief animation:
The first entry into the Henkei Shoujo series featuring a schoolgirl transforming into a jet: