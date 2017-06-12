Eromanko XXsei Incestuously Lewd
Tamatoys has produced another onahole parody of an existing anime series, this time utilizing adorable imouto Sagiri from Ero-Manga Sensei to draw in the masses who have been watching the currently airing anime, despite the impossible task of replicating the vaginal region of a non-existent girl.
The Eromanko XXsei onahole can be purchased by siscon and Sagiri lovers now.
That onahole is triggering my trypophobia.