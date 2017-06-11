RSSChannel

The top 10 franchises with the most “shocking” anthropomorphizations have been ranked by voters, with the rotten contingent managing to win out over otaku as one of their beloved all-boy franchises acquires first place.

The ranking:


1. Touken Ranbu

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-1

2. Hetalia

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-2

3. Kantai Collection

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-3

4. Kemono Friends

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-4

5. Hataraku Saibo

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-5

6. Love Kome: We Love Rice

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-6

7. Miracle Train: Welcome to the Oedo Line

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-7

8. Aohara Tetsudo

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-8

9. Shinryaku Ikamusume

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-9

10. Miracle Train: Welcome to the Chuo Line

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anthropomorphizations-2017-10



