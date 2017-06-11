The top 10 franchises with the most “shocking” anthropomorphizations have been ranked by voters, with the rotten contingent managing to win out over otaku as one of their beloved all-boy franchises acquires first place.

The ranking:



1. Touken Ranbu

2. Hetalia

3. Kantai Collection

4. Kemono Friends

5. Hataraku Saibo

6. Love Kome: We Love Rice

7. Miracle Train: Welcome to the Oedo Line

8. Aohara Tetsudo

9. Shinryaku Ikamusume

10. Miracle Train: Welcome to the Chuo Line