Radiant Historia Battle System “A Retro Dream”
Atlus’s upcoming remake, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, has informed potential buyers of the game’s battle system, with its classic turn-based style bound to lure in retro fanatics in addition to the few individuals who enjoyed the original title on the DS.
The latest battle abundant trailer for Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology:
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology will arrive onto the 3DS on July 29th, with the west receiving the RPG sometime next year.