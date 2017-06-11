RSSChannel

Radiant Historia Battle System “A Retro Dream”

RadiantHistoriaPerfectChronology-Battle-System-Trailer-1

RadiantHistoriaPerfectChronology-Battle-System-Trailer-2

RadiantHistoriaPerfectChronology-Battle-System-Trailer-3

Atlus’s upcoming remake, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, has informed potential buyers of the game’s battle system, with its classic turn-based style bound to lure in retro fanatics in addition to the few individuals who enjoyed the original title on the DS.

The latest battle abundant trailer for Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology:

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology will arrive onto the 3DS on July 29th, with the west receiving the RPG sometime next year.



