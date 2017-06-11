Nissin Foods “Hungry Days” CM Quite Stylish

Nissin Foods have begun another collaboration which they have entitled “Hungry Days”, additionally releasing a short CM and utilizing the voice talents of Megumi Hayashibara (Evangelion’s Rei Ayanami) to convince the otaku crowd into buying more fattening ramen.

The special CM, which also features art by mangaka Eisaku Kubonouchi and singing by Motou Fujiwara from Bump of Chicken:

What the collaboration will be about or what it will offer customers has not yet been specified.