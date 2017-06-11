RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otakultura


Nissin Foods “Hungry Days” CM Quite Stylish

NissinFoods-HungryDays-CM-1

NissinFoods-HungryDays-CM-2

NissinFoods-HungryDays-CM-3

Nissin Foods have begun another collaboration which they have entitled “Hungry Days”, additionally releasing a short CM and utilizing the voice talents of Megumi Hayashibara (Evangelion’s Rei Ayanami) to convince the otaku crowd into buying more fattening ramen.

The special CM, which also features art by mangaka Eisaku Kubonouchi and singing by Motou Fujiwara from Bump of Chicken:

What the collaboration will be about or what it will offer customers has not yet been specified.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Arslan Senki TV CMs Air
    ToraAna! “Taiga’s Pussy” Revealed
    Sexy Yui & Ritsu K-ON! Cosplay
    Madoka Cosplay Porno Unveiled – “Beware Guro”
    Emilia & Rem Ero-Cosplay by Mimi-tan Rife With Pantsu
    Kotori Itsuka & Yoshino Cosplay Beached Hard
    Cagliostro Cosplay by Rat Sakura Quite Crimson
    Blue Rose Cosplay by Tasha


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments