Nekomimi Illya & Miyu Cosplay Masterfully Moe
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jun 11, 2017 20:03 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/stay night, Image Gallery, Moe, Navel, Nekomimi, Oppai
Yet another rendition of Illya and Miyu‘s adorable cat outfits (from the Prisma Illya specials) has emerged courtesy of Rikachuu and Bella, more 2D-obsessed otaku however may find their transition to the 3D realm unfavorable even as normal individuals find the costumes quite titillating.
Rikachuu and Bella‘s stunning Illya and Miyu cosplays: