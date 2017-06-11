Nekomimi Illya & Miyu Cosplay Masterfully Moe

Yet another rendition of Illya and Miyu‘s adorable cat outfits (from the Prisma Illya specials) has emerged courtesy of Rikachuu and Bella, more 2D-obsessed otaku however may find their transition to the 3D realm unfavorable even as normal individuals find the costumes quite titillating.

Rikachuu and Bella‘s stunning Illya and Miyu cosplays: