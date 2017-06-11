RSSChannel

In honor of Final Fantasy’s 30th anniversary, a special projection mapping event has begun in Yokohama for the extremely popular Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG, though some may not appreciate the exclusion of arguments over loot and poorly performing teammates.

The impressive projection mapping:

The latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, Stormblood, launches on June 20th for PC and PS4.



