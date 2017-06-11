RSSChannel

The previously announced Brave Witches virtual reality game has launched on Steam, finally allowing dedicated fans to soar through the sky whilst gunning down evil aliens – the crude graphics and roughly half an hour worth of gameplay however may ruin the experience.

Some screenshots of “502nd JFW Brave Witches VR: Operation Baba Yaga”, which apparently utilizes the Unreal engine:

In addition to a lot of the title’s drawbacks, the most disappointing aspect might be the lack of close-ups on the girl’s staple pantsu – 502nd JFW Brave Witches VR: Operation Baba Yaga is available for purchase now.



