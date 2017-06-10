Sonic Mania Chemical Zone “Still Has the Legendary Music”
The highly nostalgic Sonic Mania has unveiled its Chemical Zone stage, bearing much resemblance to the original stage and likely pleasing many if not solely for including a revamped version of the original soundtrack – which was apparently produced by none other than Michael Jackson.
A PV featuring Sonic:
A separate PV featuring Tails for some reason:
The stage will apparently offer new routes and a completely new “act II”; Sonic Mania will launch for the PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on August 15th.