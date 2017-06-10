RSSChannel

The highly nostalgic Sonic Mania has unveiled its Chemical Zone stage, bearing much resemblance to the original stage and likely pleasing many if not solely for including a revamped version of the original soundtrack – which was apparently produced by none other than Michael Jackson.

A PV featuring Sonic:

A separate PV featuring Tails for some reason:

The stage will apparently offer new routes and a completely new “act II”; Sonic Mania will launch for the PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on August 15th.



